Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirms to further strengthen Pak-Iran ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthen brotherly relations with Iran.

The foreign minister met Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian on the sidelines of the 26th Economic Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The two foreign ministers also discussed important global and regional developments.