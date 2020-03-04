Foreign Minister calls Jawad Zarif, expresses grief over loss of lives in Iran due to coronavirus

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday telephoned his Iranian counterpart Jawad Zarif and expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in Iran due to coronavirus.
The foreign minister assured full support and cooperation of Pakistan to the Iranian government.
Both the foreign ministers agreed to collectively work against the coronavirus, brief statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked his Iranian counterpart for highlighting the cruelties against the Muslims in India.