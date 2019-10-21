Foreign minister calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday.

On the occasion, both the leaders strongly condemned the unprovoked firing on civilian population by Indian army at LoC and paid tributes to the bravery of Pak army for giving a befitting reply.

Both also paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by martyred Lance Naik Zahid and other citizens.

The chief minister said Pak army had given a lesson to the wicked enemy by sending Indian army men to hell as Pakistan's armed forces were ever-ready to defend the beloved motherland.

India should fully understand that Pak army had the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to Indian aggression as 22 crore people were with the armed forces of Pakistan, added Usman Buzdar.

He expressed the satisfaction that Pakistan army had incurred heavy losses to the enemy by giving a timely response.

The chief minister regretted that India wanted to push the region to war by targeting civilians in the garb of baseless allegations.

He said targeting of civilians was a highly condemnable act and a violation of all international laws, adding India was unnerved after the adoption of inhuman actions in Occupied Kashmir.

The Pakistani nation paid tributes to the courage of Kashmiris living in an environment of oppression and barbarity in occupied Kashmir, he said and added that Pakistanis were standing with them like a solid rock, concluded the chief minister.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India wanted to destroy the regional peace but the struggle of Kashmiris would be materialized in Occupied Kashmir.

He added that the Indian government had written a new history of barbarity and cruelty against the oppressed Kashmiris.