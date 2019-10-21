UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Calls On Chief Minister Punjab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:37 PM

Foreign minister calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday.

On the occasion, both the leaders strongly condemned the unprovoked firing on civilian population by Indian army at LoC and paid tributes to the bravery of Pak army for giving a befitting reply.

Both also paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by martyred Lance Naik Zahid and other citizens.

The chief minister said Pak army had given a lesson to the wicked enemy by sending Indian army men to hell as Pakistan's armed forces were ever-ready to defend the beloved motherland.

India should fully understand that Pak army had the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to Indian aggression as 22 crore people were with the armed forces of Pakistan, added Usman Buzdar.

He expressed the satisfaction that Pakistan army had incurred heavy losses to the enemy by giving a timely response.

The chief minister regretted that India wanted to push the region to war by targeting civilians in the garb of baseless allegations.

He said targeting of civilians was a highly condemnable act and a violation of all international laws, adding India was unnerved after the adoption of inhuman actions in Occupied Kashmir.

The Pakistani nation paid tributes to the courage of Kashmiris living in an environment of oppression and barbarity in occupied Kashmir, he said and added that Pakistanis were standing with them like a solid rock, concluded the chief minister.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India wanted to destroy the regional peace but the struggle of Kashmiris would be materialized in Occupied Kashmir.

He added that the Indian government had written a new history of barbarity and cruelty against the oppressed Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister Army Chief Minister Punjab All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Afghan Interior Minister Calls on Taliban Militant ..

3 minutes ago

Scottish Court Postpones Ruling in Johnson's Brexi ..

3 minutes ago

Four US Agencies Lack Funds to Protect Public Land ..

3 minutes ago

Assange's Extradition Case Should Be Thrown Out Im ..

3 minutes ago

Police high ups inaugurates Manjhand police statio ..

7 minutes ago

Federal govt working to address issues of Karachi: ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.