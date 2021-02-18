UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Concludes Three-day Visit To Egypt

Thu 18th February 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday concluded his three-day official visit to Egypt from February 16-18, 2021.

  During the visit, the foreign minister called on President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, and held delegation level talks with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, besides holding a meeting with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, a Foreign Office press release said.

In his meeting with the Egyptian President, the foreign minister conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Imran Khan and invited him to visit Pakistan on behalf of President Arif Alvi.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, while referring to the shared vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Sisi, emphasized the importance of increased high level visits and economic engagement to translate the vision and cordiality into a mutually beneficial partnership.

During the delegation level talks with his Egyptian counterpart, the foreign ministers agreed to deepen bilateral relations by holding soon the next sessions of the Bilateral Political Consultations as well as the Joint Ministerial Commission.

Foreign Minister Qureshi invited his counterpart to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. Foreign Minister Shoukry promised to visit Pakistan as soon as possible.

  The foreign minister briefed his interlocutor about the humanitarian crisis being faced by the Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and stressed the need for the international community to take action against the egregious human rights violations being committed against the innocent Kashmiri people.

During the joint press conference, both foreign ministers echoed each other's desire and commitment to take the bilateral relationship to new heights.

Qureshi also visited the Arab League Headquarters and met Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. He appreciated Arab League's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Besides official meetings, the foreign minister also interacted with the leading Egyptian businessmen, local media and Pakistani community.

