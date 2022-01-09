UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Condoles With Chairman Senate Over Demise Of Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 12:14 AM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Salar Sanjrani, brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and his driver

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Salar Sanjrani, brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and his driver.

In a statement, the minister condoled with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and his family members.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

