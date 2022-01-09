UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Condoles With Chairman Senate Over Demise Of Brother

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate over demise of brother

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Salar Sanjrani, brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and his driver.

In a statement, the minister condoled with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and his family members.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Senate Driver Family Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani o ..

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over demise of his younger brot ..

27 minutes ago
 Murree Expressway cleared for traffic: Farrukh Hab ..

Murree Expressway cleared for traffic: Farrukh Habib

27 minutes ago
 Control room set up in DC Office receives 300 call ..

Control room set up in DC Office receives 300 calls

27 minutes ago
 Army troops check all stranded vehicles, victims s ..

Army troops check all stranded vehicles, victims shifted to relief camps: ISPR

27 minutes ago
 All of Lebanon Without Electricity - Reports

All of Lebanon Without Electricity - Reports

31 minutes ago
 Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.