Foreign Minister Consistently Updates UNSC, UN SG On Grave Situation In IOJ&K In Series Of Letters

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:55 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a series of letters in recent months, has consistently updated the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary General on the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 )

The foreign minister's letters to the President of the UNSC (and Secretary General of UN) dated 1,6,13 and 26 August, 16 September and 31 October 2019 convey Pakistan's serious concerns over India's illegal and unilateral actions in IOJ&K and the resultant human rights and humanitarian situation as well as India's belligerent rhetoric and steps on the ground posing serious risks to peace and security, the foreign office spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

In his latest letter dated December 12, 2019, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised the UN Security Council and Secretary General on Indian actions that continue to escalate tensions in an already tense environment in South Asia.

These include Indian leadership's bellicose rhetoric, issuance of new 'political maps', unprecedented LoC ceasefire violations during the year, deployment and testing of missiles of various ranges and capabilities, and attempts to change the demographic structure of occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The foreign minister urged the UN Security Council to play its rightful role and, in this context, also reiterated Pakistan's proposal to strengthen UNMOGIP's presence in the region.

