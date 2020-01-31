Foreign Minister contacts with Chinese counterpart, discuss prevailing health situation

China Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, during a telephonic communication, assured Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that the Chinese government was providing all available assistance to Pakistani living in China

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) China Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, during a telephonic communication, assured Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that the Chinese government was providing all available assistance to Pakistani living in China.

The Chinese foreign minister said that the Chinese government was providing all available support and assistant to Pakistani students and community in China.Shah Mehmood Qureshi had contacted China's foreign minister to get update on the latest Coronavirus situation in parts of China.Shah Mehmood Qureshi assured the Chinese counterpart that the government and people of Pakistan are with the people and government of China in this hour of health crisis.

He thanked the foreign minister for providing all possible facilities to Pakistanis.