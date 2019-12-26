UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister (FM) Of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud Arrives In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:39 PM

Foreign Minister (FM) of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrives in Islamabad

Foreign Minister (FM) of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived here on Thursday to hold meetings with leadership on issues of bilateral and regional interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister (FM) of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived here on Thursday to hold meetings with leadership on issues of bilateral and regional interests.

The Saudi FM will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and meet Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

This is the first visit of Prince Faisal bin Farhan to Pakistan after he assumed office this October.

Foreign office said the visit would cover "bilateral matters and regional issues of mutual interest".

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal relationship with frequent high-level visits a key feature.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia October

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed’s videos with Hareem Shah, Sundal ..

16 minutes ago

Nearly 3 in 5 (58%) internet users say they do not ..

28 minutes ago

Indian leaders hell bent upon fueling fire in the ..

1 minute ago

Two Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in Indian ..

1 minute ago

Two Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Firefight With In ..

1 minute ago

Uzbekistan Not Negotiating Return to CSTO - First ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.