Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi asks Maulana Fazlur Rehman to review date for launching Azadi March

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman should review his decision for setting October 27 as date for launching Azadi March

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman should review his decision for setting October 27 as date for launching Azadi March.Talking to media men Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced October 27 for starting Azadi March while India had occupied Kashmir illegally on October 27 too.

He held this day is attributed to Kashmiris and staging dharna on this day will harm Pakistan and Kashmir cause.Qureshi held Maulana Fazlur Rehman is respectable for us but if some other issue is discussed barring Kashmir on October 27 then India will exaggerate it.

This is the day when India had occupied Kashmir. Maulana can voice protest but he should not link it to Kashmir.