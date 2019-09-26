Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi exchanges views with his Qatari counterpart on Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the whole world has voiced protest against ongoing human rights violations by India in Occupied Kashmir

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the whole world has voiced protest against ongoing human rights violations by India in Occupied Kashmir.According to media reports, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar and exchanged views on gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and matters of mutual interest.

During meeting both foreign ministers agreed to continue consultative process for peace and stability in the region .They also discussed Afghan peace process and peace stability in the region.FM Shah Mehmood said that, Pakistan has played reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process under joint responsibility.

India has imposed curfew in occupied Kashmir since last 52 days. The oppressed Muslims from Occupied Kashmir are looking forward to Muslim Ummah, he added.