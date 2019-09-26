UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi Exchanges Views With His Qatari Counterpart On Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:15 PM

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi exchanges views with his Qatari counterpart on Kashmir issue

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the whole world has voiced protest against ongoing human rights violations by India in Occupied Kashmir

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the whole world has voiced protest against ongoing human rights violations by India in Occupied Kashmir.According to media reports, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar and exchanged views on gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and matters of mutual interest.

During meeting both foreign ministers agreed to continue consultative process for peace and stability in the region .They also discussed Afghan peace process and peace stability in the region.FM Shah Mehmood said that, Pakistan has played reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process under joint responsibility.

India has imposed curfew in occupied Kashmir since last 52 days. The oppressed Muslims from Occupied Kashmir are looking forward to Muslim Ummah, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Occupied Kashmir Protest World Shah Mehmood Qureshi Qatar Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Return Ahmad Mustafa Kanju to his family: HRCP

8 minutes ago

Taxing agriculture can reduce poverty, unemploymen ..

17 minutes ago

Reserved judgment on Model Qandeel Baloch murder c ..

3 minutes ago

Pioneering show Transparent' takes final musical ..

3 minutes ago

Mahira Khan to spread magic at the Paris Fashion W ..

3 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat to participate in London marathon fo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.