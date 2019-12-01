Foreign Minister for converting stability into growth

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that we have to convert the economic stability into growth to come upto the aspirations of the masses.

He said while talking to media after a meeting with the leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) at Bahadurabad here.

He said that the prevailing situation of investment in the pakistan stock exchange and the growing trend of foreign investments are positive indicators which are hinting that we have come of the crisis.

Referring his meeting with the MQM-P leadership, he said we have discussed the ways to convert this stability into growth.

The growth through which we can come upto the aspirations and needs of the people and our voters, who have elected both of the parties, he added.

The Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs said that after a detailed deliberations on many important matters, we have reached the conclusion that our analysis and thinking on a large picture with regard to the national and economic perspective and local government situation, are very much similar and closer.

He said that the voters of Karachi are sensible and they understand the challenges which are being confronted by the Federal Government.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan have invited us on December 05, for a session with our friends of MQM-P and our other allies in the Centre and Sindh. Today's meeting can be called a preparatory sitting for our next meeting of December 05, so as to make the next session result-oriented.

Expressing gratitude to the leadership of MQM-P and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sindh, he said that he has got fruitful knowledge regarding the matters in Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi said that his party "MQM- Pakistan" will continue its unconditional support to the Federal Government on important national issues in the greater national interest.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool said that the urban areas of Sindh need immediate attention.

He said that we have conveyed our stand pertaining to the problems of the people of urban areas of Sindh, which are already being worked out by the Federal Government. The pace of work to resolve these issues should be accelerated, he added.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool said that we are supporting and continue to cooperate with government and the government should pay attention to problems of Karachi, which, he said is the engine of the economy of the country.

He told a questioner that PTI's members in the Sindh and Nation assemblies from Karachi are well aware of the obtaining national and economic situation. We have to find a way-forward to cope with the current challenges because our objective is betterment of entire Pakistan and we will achieve our target, he added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that we will pursue a comprehensive strategy for the betterment of Karachi and Sindh.

He told a questioner that the 18th Constitutional Amendment was made with consensus and the thinking behind it was positive.

The 18th Constitutional Amendment had given much more power and authorities to the provinces, he added.

He pointed out that the 18th Amendment and the 7th National Finance Award have given that much resources to the provinces which had not been provided in the last many decades.

He said that the PTI Government has taken many important initiatives on foreign policy which have been acknowledged by the World.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others met with the MQM-Pakistan leaders.

Federal Minister for IT Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Federal Law Minister, Dr. Farough Naseem, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter and others represented the MQM-P in the meeting.