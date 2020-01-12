Foreign Minister in Tehran on first leg of two-nation visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday arrived in Tehran on the first leg of two-nation visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia to discuss peace and share Pakistan's perspective on regional situation.

Accompanied by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, the foreign minister was warmly received by Director General of Iranian Foreign Ministry Syed Rasool Musavi and senior officials of the Pakistan's Embassy.

During the visit, the foreign minister would meet his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and exchange views on the evolving situation in the middle East and Gulf region.

The foreign minister is visiting Iran and Saudi Arabia on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan following the recent developments which seriously endangered peace and security in an already volatile region and underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution, the Foreign Office said.

On January 13, he would visit Riyadh to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and consult on the issues of regional peace and stability.

During these visits, the foreign minister would share Pakistan's perspective on the current situation, stress the imperative of avoiding any conflict, underscore the importance of defusing tensions, and stress the need for finding a diplomatic way forward.

The foreign minister will convey Pakistan's readiness to support all efforts that facilitate resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means.

Foreign Minister Qureshi commenced his visit from Mashad where he paid respects at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), descendant of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) where he prayed for Muslim unity and regional stability.

While being in Mashad, the foreign minister also met Governor General of Razavi Khorasan Province Ali Reza Razm Hosseini who warmly welcomed him and his delegation.

The governor general told the foreign minister that they catered around three million pilgrims annually coming from across the world including Pakistan.

In his remarks, the foreign minister said that starting his trip from the holy place was a matter of honor for him.

The foreign minister also thanked the governor general for facilitation of the Pakistani pilgrims who visit the shrine in a huge number annually.