Foreign Minister inaugurates new building of Pakistan Embassy in Doha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday inaugurated the new building of Pakistan Embassy in Doha, Qatar.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Foreign Minister said that the present government was taking measures to facilitate the Pakistani community in Qatar, a message received here from Qatar said.

He further said that Pakistan Embassy has been directed to address the problems of thePakistan community in Qatar on priority basis.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large of Pakistan community in Qatar.