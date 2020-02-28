UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Inaugurates New Building Of Pakistan Embassy In Doha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:06 PM

Foreign Minister inaugurates new building of Pakistan Embassy in Doha

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday inaugurated the new building of Pakistan Embassy in Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday inaugurated the new building of Pakistan Embassy in Doha, Qatar.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Foreign Minister said that the present government was taking measures to facilitate the Pakistani community in Qatar, a message received here from Qatar said.

He further said that Pakistan Embassy has been directed to address the problems of thePakistan community in Qatar on priority basis.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large of Pakistan community in Qatar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Qatar Doha From Government

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof ruled out of ICC Women’s T20 World ..

17 minutes ago

Multi-cultural community in Sharjah joins pink kni ..

38 minutes ago

UAE coordinating with Iran to evacuate Iranian vis ..

38 minutes ago

Sultans thrash Kings to register third win

1 hour ago

Infinix Makes Headlines as the first Smartphone br ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.