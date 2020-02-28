UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Inaugurates New Building Of Pakistan's Qatar Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:02 PM

Foreign Minister inaugurates new building of Pakistan's Qatar embassy

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday inaugurated the new building of the Pakistan's embassy in Doha - far bigger in size and equipped with modern facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday inaugurated the new building of the Pakistan's embassy in Doha - far bigger in size and equipped with modern facilities.

Addressing the ceremony, the foreign minister who was in Qatar mainly to represent Pakistan at a signing ceremony of a peace deal between the US and Taliban, said the government was talking all out measures to facilitate the Pakistani community in Qatar, a press release said.

He said he had directed the embassy to resolve the issues confronting the Pakistani expatriates in Qatar.

A huge number of people from the Pakistani community attended the inauguration ceremony.

Located in new diplomatic area, the newly constructed building covered an area of 8150 square metreswhich was double the size of the old one.

Fourteen counters had been set up at the consular hall for facilitation of the Pakistani community, besides a token calling system for the applicants. The consular hall has the seating capacity for 300 people with separate waiting rooms for males and females.

