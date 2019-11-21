UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Inquires After Naeem Ul Haq At Hospital

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 02:13 PM

Foreign Minister inquires after Naeem Ul Haq at hospital  

Naeem ul Haq, the special assistant to PM, is undergoing cancer treatment at a local private hospital in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited a private hospital in Islamabad to inquire after the health of ailing Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haque here on Thursday.

Naeem Ul Haq, the special assistant to PM, who was undergoing cancer treatment at a local private hospital, tweeted about visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at private hospital.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi prayed for Naeemul Haque’s health and wished him early recovery to take charge of his responsibilities soon.

“Naeemul Haque served the party for years and he is a valuable asset for it," said Shah Mehmood, adding that "He is one of the founding leaders of the party,".

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Visit Cancer

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.22 a barrel W ..

29 minutes ago

Meera Passes driving test in New York

31 minutes ago

Smog turns air 'hazardous' in Lahore and adjoining ..

17 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of contempt of ..

17 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 unveils 15,000-seat Olympic aquatics ce ..

17 minutes ago

Kim Jong Un rejects invitation to S. Korea summit: ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.