Foreign Minister inquires after Naeem Ul Haq at hospital  

Naeem ul Haq, the special assistant to PM, is undergoing cancer treatment at a local private hospital in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited a private hospital in Islamabad to inquire after the health of ailing Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haque here on Thursday.

Naeem Ul Haq, the special assistant to PM, who was undergoing cancer treatment at a local private hospital, tweeted about visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at private hospital.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi prayed for Naeemul Haque’s health and wished him early recovery to take charge of his responsibilities soon.

“Naeemul Haque served the party for years and he is a valuable asset for it," said Shah Mehmood, adding that "He is one of the founding leaders of the party,".