Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar conveys Nowruz greetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday extended his heartfelt wishes for a joyous and blessed Nowruz to everyone marking this festival, symbolizing new beginnings and renewed hope.

“May the coming year be abundant in peace and happiness for all,” the foreign minister in a post on X said.