Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Austrian counterpart review ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Friday met his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of the 3rd Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they reviewed the trajectory of Pakistan-Austria relations and agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation. Regional and global developments were also discussed.