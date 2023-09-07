Foreign Minister Jilani calls on PM Kakar

Interim Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Interim Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.

In the meeting, they discussed the matter pertaining to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, according to a PM Office statement.