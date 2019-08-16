UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Updates Spanish Counterpart On Kashmir Situation

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi updates Spanish counterpart on Kashmir situation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday telephoned his Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell to brief him over the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday telephoned his Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell to brief him over the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps, taken by the Indian government to change the status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

He said that these steps were in contravention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the International Law.

The Foreign Minister underlined that the actions taken by India, entailed grave risk for peace and security in the region and were aimed at bringing a material change to the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

The Foreign Minister apprised him of the worsening situation of safety and security of the people in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under curfew since 05 August 2019.

Foreign Minister Borrell stated that they were closely monitoring the situation and that any further escalation would have severe impact on the peace and security in the region. He added that Spain and the European Union would make every effort to ensure peace and stability in South Asia.

The two sides agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability inthe region.

Related Topics

India United Nations European Union Jammu Spain August 2019 Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM Imran’s stance over Kashmir lauded: Mian Zahi ..

4 minutes ago

Scattered rain turns weather pleasant in city

21 seconds ago

Life resumes normalcy in Karachi after Eid ul Azha ..

23 seconds ago

Haftar's Forces Say Hit Hangar With Turkish Drones ..

26 seconds ago

Five killed, two dozen injured in Kuchlak mosque b ..

28 seconds ago

HarmonyOS: a New Microkernel-based, Distributed OS ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.