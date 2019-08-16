Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi updates Spanish counterpart on Kashmir situation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday telephoned his Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell to brief him over the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday telephoned his Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell to brief him over the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps, taken by the Indian government to change the status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

He said that these steps were in contravention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the International Law.

The Foreign Minister underlined that the actions taken by India, entailed grave risk for peace and security in the region and were aimed at bringing a material change to the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

The Foreign Minister apprised him of the worsening situation of safety and security of the people in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under curfew since 05 August 2019.

Foreign Minister Borrell stated that they were closely monitoring the situation and that any further escalation would have severe impact on the peace and security in the region. He added that Spain and the European Union would make every effort to ensure peace and stability in South Asia.

The two sides agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability inthe region.