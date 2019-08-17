UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Informs Canadian FM Over IoJ&K Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 03:05 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday in a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland apprised her about the sufferings of people in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday in a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland apprised her about the sufferings of people in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K).

He also briefed her about the unilateral and illegal actions of India, including suspension of mobile and internet services, imposition of curfew, human rights violations and blockade of the entire IOK, a press release said.

These actions, which were in grave violation of international law and the UN Security Council resolutions, were designed to change the internationally disputed status of Jammu & Kashmir and demographic structure of the region, he added.

The foreign minister expressed apprehension about the possibility of false flag operation by India and violations of the ceasefire agreement on the LoC which could further undermine peace and security of the region.

He also shared that UN Security Council, at the request of Pakistan, had deliberations on the issue.

The Canadian foreign minister said that Canada was following the situation closely.

In her statement, on August 13, she had said, "Canada is concerned about the risk of escalation, infringements on civil rights and reports of detentions."

