Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Extends Christmas Felicitations
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday congratulated the Christian community on the Christmas celebrations.
On his twitter account, the minister also wished happiness, joy, and peace on this occasion.