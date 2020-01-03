Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoles with Amir Dogar over demise of uncle

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoled with the Chief Whip National Assembly, Malik Amir Dogar over his uncle and former mayor, Malik Sahukat Dogar's death

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) : Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoled with the Chief Whip National Assembly, Malik Amir Dogar over his uncle and former mayor, Malik Sahukat Dogar's death.

In a condolence message issued here on Friday by Bab-ul-Quresh, the Foreign Minister sympathized with Amir Dogar and the bereaved family.

He said that the services of deceased would be remembered for long.

FM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.