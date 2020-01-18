UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi , Holland Discuss US-Pakistan Ties

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 05:32 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi , Holland discuss US-Pakistan ties

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Democratic member of the US Senate Chris Van Holland during their special meeting in Pakistan House Washington, discussed bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Democratic member of the US Senate Chris Van Holland during their special meeting in Pakistan House Washington, discussed bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interests.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan attached high priority to its ties with the US and wanted to further strengthen them through promotion of strategic partnership. Qureshi informed him about the continuous lockdown of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) which entered into fifth month, illegal restrictions and the serious law and order situation there, a press release received here Saturday said.

He also appreciated Holland's principled stance over the continuing grave human rights violations in the IOJ&K.

The Foreign Minister said that Indian government's policies, state sponsored aggression and its steps of pushing the minorities against the wall had seriously endangered peace in the entire South Asian region.

He also reiterated that Pakistan along with US, was keen to resolve the Afghan issue through political means.

He observed that the whole region would benefit from a durable peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister also highlighted Pakistan's efforts for peace and de-escalation of situation in the middle East.

The US Senator said that from the historic perspective, the US and Pakistan had been partners in their peaceful efforts in the South Asian region. He also expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him during his visit to Pakistan in October last year. During his stay, Holland had also visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Senate Law And Order Washington Visit Jammu Van Netherlands Middle East Azad Jammu And Kashmir October From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Food Security Minister visits farmer&#039;s market ..

3 minutes ago

Syllabus of class 1st to 8th to be changed in Cant ..

49 seconds ago

PM Khan lauds man for saving more than 100 peoples ..

12 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi dep ..

3 minutes ago

Palestinian Woman Threatening Israeli Border Polic ..

3 minutes ago

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMIs) outp ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.