UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Swiss FM Discuss Covid 19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:38 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Swiss FM discuss Covid 19 pandemic

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland to discuss matters related to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland to discuss matters related to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Expressing deep condolences over loss of precious lives, the foreign minister commended efforts made by the Swiss government to contain the pandemic.

He also appreciated projecting the Pakistan's flag on Matterhorn mountain a few days back as a special gesture of solidarity, a press release issued here on Saturday said.

Underscoring that a global recession was imminent, and the pandemic had seriously impacted the developing world, foreign minister Qureshi highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's Global Initiative for Debt Relief.

He also highlighted the ongoing restrictions in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), which were hampering dissemination of information, and preventing unfettered supply of medicines and other essentials needed to combat Covid-19.

He also noted that the Hindutva-inspired Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government in India was using the pandemic to demonize India's Muslim minority in the context of Covid-19, an attempt that should be rejected by the international community.

The two foreign ministers agreed to stay closely engaged.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Minority Jammu Switzerland Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Here’s how the HUAWEI AppGallery can help you st ..

6 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 responds on 2108 emergency calls in Ap ..

2 minutes ago

DC for devising flood fighting plan

2 minutes ago

Historical Bagh Langay Khan rehabilitated: Chairma ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-Turk Maarif In'l school increases schools fee

2 minutes ago

Who was behind removal of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan?

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.