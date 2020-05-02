Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Swiss FM discuss Covid 19 pandemic

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland to discuss matters related to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland to discuss matters related to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Expressing deep condolences over loss of precious lives, the foreign minister commended efforts made by the Swiss government to contain the pandemic.

He also appreciated projecting the Pakistan's flag on Matterhorn mountain a few days back as a special gesture of solidarity, a press release issued here on Saturday said.

Underscoring that a global recession was imminent, and the pandemic had seriously impacted the developing world, foreign minister Qureshi highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's Global Initiative for Debt Relief.

He also highlighted the ongoing restrictions in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), which were hampering dissemination of information, and preventing unfettered supply of medicines and other essentials needed to combat Covid-19.

He also noted that the Hindutva-inspired Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government in India was using the pandemic to demonize India's Muslim minority in the context of Covid-19, an attempt that should be rejected by the international community.

The two foreign ministers agreed to stay closely engaged.