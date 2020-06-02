UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Expresses Condolence Over Death Of MNA Orakzai

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:25 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday expressed his condolence over the death of member of National Assembly (MNA) Munir Khan Orakzai, who was elected from district Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday expressed his condolence over the death of member of National Assembly (MNA) Munir Khan Orakzai, who was elected from district Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience, a press release said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that late Haji Munir Orakzai was a seasoned politician and very sociable and a genial person.

