Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi urges Pashtuns to get united to defeat anti-Pakistan mindsets

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi lauding the sacrifices of Pashtuns for the solidarity and defence of Pakistan called upon them to get united and defeat the anti- Pakistan mindsets wanted to create by the enemies in the country.

"The sacrifices and contribution of Pashtuns people for pre and post-independence of Pakistan, especially in the wars of 1948,1965 and 1971 with India was highly commendable and they are the loyal and honourable citizens of Pakistan", Shah Mehmood Qureshi said while addressing the get-together of United Pashtun Society (UPS) of United Kingdom (UK chapter) at Southall London on Wednesday evening.

A large number of Pashtuns hailing from different cities of the United Kingdom attended the event.

Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakari, President United Pashtun Society (UK) Syed Safdar Shah, its Chairperson Abdullah Khan,the UPS members Syed Liaqaut Ali Shah, Muhammad Riaz, Haji Shamsur Rehman, Asghar Shah and Jan Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was currently visiting UK to attend the Extraordinary Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Minister's meeting (CFAMM) was convened to mark 70th anniversary of London the declaration which marked the creation of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The Foreign Minister said that under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan movement leaders representing Pashtuns, Balochis, Sindis,Punjabis and Bangalis got united and struggled for the creation of Pakistan.

He called upon the nation to get United and thwart the evil designs of the enemies of Pakistan who wanted to sow the seeds of hatred to create a rift among the nation.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that every Pakistani should work for the cause of Pakistan and always keep the country's interest supreme over personal interests.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were playing an important role in the economic development of Pakistan in the form of remittances to the country.

Highlighting the economic challenges being faced by the country, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) government was facing severe economic challenges due to wrong economic policies of the previous governments.

He added that half of the country's revenues were paid for debt servicing and no money was left for health, education, provision of clean drinking water and building of infrastructures.

PTI-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said had taken a number of measures for improving and strengthening the national economy.

In this regard, he said steps have been taken to develop industries, boost exports and reduce the imports of the country.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the government had reduced its Rs.50 billion expenditures, besides freezing defence budget to lessen the economic burden on the poor people.

He said that despite financial difficulties the government has also made an increase of 10 per cent in the salaries and pensions of the government employees.

He said that for the alleviation of poverty government of prime minister Imran Khan has recently launched a comprehensive "Ahsaas" programme for the uplift of poor segment of society.

He said that credit of merger of FATA with KPK went to present PTI government.

He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, in the Federal Budget 2019-20, a hefty allocation of Rs.152 billion has been earmarked for the development of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and welfare of its people.

The Foreign Minister said that the relations with many countries including United States, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has not only been improved but further strengthened under the present government.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that at the invitation of President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan would undertake an official visit to Washington from July 20-23.

He said that Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar had provided a balance of payment support to Pakistan.

He added that Saudi Arabia has also announced to provide Pakistan its oil on defer payments.

Shah Mehood Qureshi said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Zardari also made an effort to get this facility but they both failed in it.

He urged the overseas Pakistanis to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government in its effort to make "Naya Pakistan".

In his remarks, Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said that 1.5 million Pakistani diaspora was strengthening Pakistan, besides playing an important role in the development of the United Kingdom in various fields.

He assured the members of United Pashtun Society (UPS) that efforts would be made to resolve their genuine problems by the High Commission.

He urged them to play their vital role in the development of their motherland (Pakistan).

The speakers including the members of United Pashtun Society on the occasion welcomed the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria.

They thanked PTI government for abolishing the black laws like FCR and also appreciated the government's decision for merging of FATA with KPK.

Earlier when Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria entered the hall, the participants welcomed them with a standing ovation and raised slogans of Pakistan Zaindabad ,Imran Khan Zindabad, Pakistan Army Zindabad.

Foreign Minister and High Commissioner were are also presented with traditional pashtun turbans.