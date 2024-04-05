Open Menu

Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Secretary Blinken Discuss Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, received a telephone call from the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken here on Friday and discussed bilateral ties.

Both sides reiterated their dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest.

A wide range of bilateral issues including enhancing trade and investment relations, climate change, agriculture and security came under discussion.

Various matters of regional importance such as situation in Gaza, the Red Sea and developments in Afghanistan were also discussed.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the current positive momentum in bilateral relations.

