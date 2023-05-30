UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Of Belarus In Islamabad On Two-day Official Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2023 | 11:43 AM

Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2023) Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik has arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

He is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The two Foreign Ministers will hold wide-ranging talks covering a range of topics of bilateral interest.

They will undertake an overview of bilateral relations and explore enhanced cooperation in political, economic, defence and science and technology domains.

During the talks, focus will be on joint economic prospects. The two sides will also sign important agreement and MoUs.

