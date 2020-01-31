UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Phones Chinese Counterpart; Wang Says Pakistani Students In China Being Treated "like Our Own"

Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:45 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday had a telephonic conversation with the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and conveyed his condolences on the loss of precious lives due to outbreak of Coronavirus in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday had a telephonic conversation with the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and conveyed his condolences on the loss of precious lives due to outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

He lauded the relentless efforts undertaken by China for the containment of the virus and underscored that the government and the people of Pakistan stood firmly behind China in its resolute and momentous efforts to deal with the virus, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

On behalf of the government of Pakistan, the foreign minister extended the offer of sending a field hospital to China, as well as sending group of doctors to the brotherly people of China to assist them in the recovery efforts.

He hoped that the Chinese people under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang would overcome the enormous challenge and emerge stronger in its aftermath.

The foreign minister also thanked the Chinese authorities who have taken immense pain to help the Pakistani students in Wuhan and hoped that Beijing would continue to take best possible measures for the protection of Pakistani nationals in China.

State Councilor Wang Yi, on behalf of Premier Li Keqiang, conveyed a special message of gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan underlining that Pakistan had shown tremendous support and solidarity with the Chinese people at this difficult time when they were fighting against spread of Coronavirus.

He thanked Pakistan for the assistance it was rendering to help China deal with the outbreak of virus.

State Councilor Wang Yi underscored that China was taking effective, speedy, and urgent measures to contain the Coronavirus. The global community, he added, had recognized those efforts.

The Director General of World Health Organization has expressed full confidence in China's abilities and efforts to contain the virus, the Chinese foreign minister added.

He thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for Pakistan's offer of medical hospital as well sending a group of doctors to China.

He assured Foreign Minister Qureshi that the Pakistani students in China were being treated "like our own".

The Chinese government, he asserted, was doing everything to ensure the safety, health and well-being of Pakistani students.

