Foreign Minister Qureshi back to office after defeating COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday resumed his duties at the office after recovering from the COVID-19 infection.

"Thank you all for your good wishes and support. I am fortunate to be back in office today post COVID-19," he said on Twitter.

The foreign minister was tested COVID-19 positive on July 3, 2020 when he had isolated himself at his home and had worked from there.

Qureshi paid tribute to Pakistan's healthcare and frontline workers for being backbone in the fight against this pandemic with unyielding commitment and dedication.

"I salute you," he said.\932