Foreign Minister Qureshi, British High Commissioner discuss bilateral ties; important regional, international matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said the recent change in travel advisory by the United Kingdom was a good omen and would further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and UK.

He was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner who called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the views were exchanged on the matters of mutual interest including Pak-UK bilateral relations, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

The foreign ministers welcomed the British high commissioner to Pakistan and said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy very important relations in political, economic, commercial and education fields.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and British Commissioner Christian Turner, during the meeting, also had a detailed exchange of views on important regional and international matters including the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).