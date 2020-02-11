UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Qureshi, British High Commissioner Discuss Bilateral Ties; Important Regional, International Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:42 PM

Foreign Minister Qureshi, British High Commissioner discuss bilateral ties; important regional, international matters

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said the recent change in travel advisory by the United Kingdom was a good omen and would further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and UK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said the recent change in travel advisory by the United Kingdom was a good omen and would further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and UK.

He was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner who called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the views were exchanged on the matters of mutual interest including Pak-UK bilateral relations, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

The foreign ministers welcomed the British high commissioner to Pakistan and said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy very important relations in political, economic, commercial and education fields.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and British Commissioner Christian Turner, during the meeting, also had a detailed exchange of views on important regional and international matters including the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exchange Shah Mehmood Qureshi Education Jammu United Kingdom Christian

Recent Stories

FNC approves bill on biosafety of genetically-modi ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives delegation of Pacific C ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives GCC Secretary General

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Emperor of Japan on Natio ..

46 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr visits Ras Al Khaimah Government Med ..

46 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives i ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.