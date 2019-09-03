Foreign Minister Qureshi calls Iranian counterpart; apprises him of latest situation in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday called Javad Zarif, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iran to apprise him of the latest situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

The Foreign Minister briefed his Iranian counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister further underlined that the steps taken by India in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posed threats to peace and stability in the region, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

On the worsening situation of human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Minister informed his Iranian counterpart that the complete lockdown in the Valley has entered in 5th week, causing immense suffering to the Kashmiri people who are unable to access hospitals, medicines and food supplies.

The Foreign Minister underscored that India's actions constituted violations of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council's Resolutions, International Law and India's own commitments.

The gravity of the situation demanded complete lifting of the curfew, removal of restrictions on movement, peaceful assembly, provision of food and medical supplies and release of political prisoners, he added.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Iranian leadership and the people of Iran for supporting suppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif appreciated the detailed briefing and reiterated concern over the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed Iran's support for the Kashmiri people.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain engaged regarding theevolving situation.