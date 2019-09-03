UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Qureshi Calls Iranian Counterpart; Apprises Him Of Latest Situation In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:41 PM

Foreign Minister Qureshi calls Iranian counterpart; apprises him of latest situation in IOK

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday called Javad Zarif, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iran to apprise him of the latest situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday called Javad Zarif, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iran to apprise him of the latest situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

The Foreign Minister briefed his Iranian counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister further underlined that the steps taken by India in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posed threats to peace and stability in the region, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

On the worsening situation of human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Minister informed his Iranian counterpart that the complete lockdown in the Valley has entered in 5th week, causing immense suffering to the Kashmiri people who are unable to access hospitals, medicines and food supplies.

The Foreign Minister underscored that India's actions constituted violations of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council's Resolutions, International Law and India's own commitments.

The gravity of the situation demanded complete lifting of the curfew, removal of restrictions on movement, peaceful assembly, provision of food and medical supplies and release of political prisoners, he added.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Iranian leadership and the people of Iran for supporting suppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif appreciated the detailed briefing and reiterated concern over the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed Iran's support for the Kashmiri people.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain engaged regarding theevolving situation.

Related Topics

Assembly India United Nations Iran Jammu

Recent Stories

UVAS, PSFST jointlyorganised stakeholders meeting ..

26 minutes ago

PCB to organise T20 festival match in Muzaffarabad ..

36 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police rounded up seven drug peddlers

47 seconds ago

Two women commit suicide in Faisalabad

50 seconds ago

All stakeholders to be consulted on family plannin ..

51 seconds ago

SPSC announces final result for the post of ASI

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.