Foreign Minister Qureshi to  represent Pakistan in peace deal ceremony in Doha

Pakistan has played pivotal role in peace deal between the United States and the Taliban to ensure peace in Afghanistan and the region.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2020) Pakistan on Friday confirmed that Foreign Minsiter Shah Mehmood Qureshi will take part in final signing deal between the United States and the Taliban on February 29.

According to the details, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan welcomed the peace agreement between the two sides.

“Foreign Minister Qureshi will represent Pakistan on this occasion," said Firdous Ashiq Awan, adding that “Emir of Qatar, foreign ministers of seven countries and representatives from 50 other countries are taking part in the peace deal,”.

She also mentioned the efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and role of Pakistan Armed forced for historic progress towards peace in Afghanistan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PM always supported dialogue to resolve Afghan conundrum, adding that Pakistan would continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in the region.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan went to Qatar on one-day official visit and called on Qatari leadership.