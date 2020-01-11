Foreign minister receives new Iranian envoy to Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday received Iran's new Ambassador to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini for a call here.

The foreign minister welcomed Ambassador Hosseini to Pakistan and extended his best wishes to him for a successful term, a Foreign Office press release said.

Highlighting the traditionally strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran, the foreign minister emphasized the importance of further enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration between the two countries in all dimensions.

Recalling his earlier visit to Tehran, the foreign minister said that he looked forward to meeting the Iranian leadership in his forthcoming visit to Iran as part of Pakistan's efforts to help defuse tensions and call for a diplomatic solution of the differences and disputes.

The Iranian ambassador thanked the foreign minister and expressed his commitment to work together for further strengthening Iran-Pakistan relations in all areas of common interest.