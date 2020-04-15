UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Seeks China's Support For PM's Global Initiative For Debt Relief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

Foreign Minister seeks China's support for PM's Global Initiative for Debt Relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :In order to seek China's support for Prime Minister Imran Khan's recently-launched 'Global Initiative for Debt Relief, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephonic conversation with China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister underlined that the COVID-19 had a devastating impact on global economy and its aftermath was far more severe than the Great Depression.

He said the impact on the developing countries would be most severe and keeping these factors in view, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the world community to work for providing debt relief to the developing countries.

Foreign Minster sought China's support for the initiative, including at the G-20 platform.

He underscored that Pakistan and China are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and have preserved the fine tradition of solidarity, mutual assistance and mutual support.

He thanked the Government and people of China for extending solidarity and moral and material support to Pakistan in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that generous donations and assistance sent by China, for Pakistan, to contain coronavirus were greatly appreciated by Pakistan and its people.

Foreign Minister expressed delight that lockdown from Wuhan had been lifted and normalcy had resumed in Wuhan, Hubei province.

Foreign Minister also thanked China for sending a team of medical experts to Pakistan to help fight the pandemic. The Chinese medical team, he added, had strengthened Pakistan's capacity to control COVID-19 through sharing their experience and expertise with our medical community.

State Councilor Wang Yi thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for reaching out to China and, appreciating Pakistan's thoughtful and timely gesture, assured that China would support Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative at the G-20 as well as other relevant fora.

Wang Yi underlined that COVID-19 had posed great danger to global economic and stability and coordinated and equitable efforts were needed to deal with its aftermath.

He maintained that during President Dr Arif Alvi's recent visit to China, Pakistani and Chinese leaders had reached a consensus to jointly fight COVID-19 .

Beijing was thankful to Pakistan for the support it extended to China in battling COVID-19 and now Chinese people and government were extending support to Pakistan to help it contain the pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World China Fine Visit Wuhan Moral From Government Depression Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

31 minutes ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

46 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

1 hour ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

1 hour ago

Italy Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases in One M ..

6 seconds ago

Trump Has Not Asked Canada to Adjust WHO Contribut ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.