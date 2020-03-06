Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi condoles death of comedy maestro Aman Ullah

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, condoled the demise of stand up comedian, Aman Ullah who passed away in Lahore on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, condoled the demise of stand up comedian, Aman Ullah who passed away in Lahore on Friday.

In a condolence message, The Foreign Minister said that Aman Ullah was much talented artist who earned good name for the country by his scintillating performance at home and abroad.

He said the services render by the great actor for showbiz industry specially in field of comedy would be remembered for long.

Qureshi expressed his heart felt feeling to bereaved family and prayed for his forgiveness.