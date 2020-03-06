UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Condoles Death Of Comedy Maestro Aman Ullah

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:48 PM

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi condoles death of comedy maestro Aman Ullah

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, condoled the demise of stand up comedian, Aman Ullah who passed away in Lahore on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, condoled the demise of stand up comedian, Aman Ullah who passed away in Lahore on Friday.

In a condolence message, The Foreign Minister said that Aman Ullah was much talented artist who earned good name for the country by his scintillating performance at home and abroad.

He said the services render by the great actor for showbiz industry specially in field of comedy would be remembered for long.

Qureshi expressed his heart felt feeling to bereaved family and prayed for his forgiveness.

Related Topics

Lahore Showbiz Family Industry

Recent Stories

SC says Sindh’s all institutions are corrupt

16 minutes ago

Is Pakistan open to American business? Carnegie En ..

20 minutes ago

German industrial orders spike in January ahead of ..

9 minutes ago

2 murdered, woman injured in firing incidents in S ..

1 minute ago

Secretary challans 22 vehicles, imposes fines in S ..

1 minute ago

Seven missing after Pakistan building collapse as ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.