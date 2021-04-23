UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Arrives In Turkey On Two-day Visit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:19 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in Turkey on two-day visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday arrived in Turkey on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlt avusoglu

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday arrived in Turkey on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlt avusoglu.

Deputy Governor Istanbul Kamal Annan, Pakistan's ambassador to Turkey Syrus Qazi and senior officials of embassy received the foreign minister at Istanbul airport.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will have bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevl�t �avusoglu. He will also participate in a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said.

The meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also expected.

During the bilateral talks, the two Foreign Ministers will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discuss preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which will be held in Turkey this year. The two sides will also discuss the regional security situation.

In the trilateral meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister will discuss the latest developments in the Afghan peace process, exchange views on achieving the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process and highlight Pakistan's valuable efforts towards this end.

The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.

The Foreign Minister Qureshi's visit to Turkey is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. Foreign Minister �avusoglu visited Pakistan in January 2021 and the two Foreign Ministers also met on 29 March 2021 on the sidelines of 9th session of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

