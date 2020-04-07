Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets briefing on functioning of crises management unit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday visited different sections of the Crises Management Unit set being functional at the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday visited different sections of the Crises Management Unit set being functional at the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs.

Director General of the unit, Salman Athar briefed the foreign minister about the performance of the cell, a press release said.

The foreign minister reviewed complaints received by the cell and said that they were making all efforts for the immediate return of Pakistani expatriates waiting at different airports of the world.

He stressed that the whole nation through their joint efforts would have to face the challenge of Coronavirus which was a testing time.

Qureshi expressed the resolve that with faith and spirit, they would succeed in defeating the pandemic.