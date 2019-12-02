Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi i meets Sri Lankan counterpart, discusses bilateral matters

(@imziishan)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday has met his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena in Colombo during his two-day official visit.Both the leaders discussed bilateral matters and deliberated upon the strategies to further strengthen the ties

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday has met his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena in Colombo during his two-day official visit.Both the leaders discussed bilateral matters and deliberated upon the strategies to further strengthen the ties.The Foreign Minister also highlighted the dire situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and said that India is continuously committing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir for over seven decades.Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has started economic diplomacy.

He invited his Sri Lankan counterpart to visit Pakistan with a delegation of Sri Lankan business Community to boost up current volume of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

Both leaders agreed to continue consultation for regional peace and stability.Later, talking to media, the Foreign Minister said the two sides exchanged views to strengthen the existing relations between the two countries.Earlier, on his arrival, the foreign minister was received by Ambassador P Selvaraj, Additional Secretary Bilateral Affairs (East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sri Lanka, Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka in a tweet said.The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.