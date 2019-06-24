UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Leaves For Brussels To Sign Agreements With The EU

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:57 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Brussels to sign agreements with the EU

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Brussels to sign strategic agreements with the European Union.Before leaving, the minister told the media at the Foreign Office that the agreements in the fields of trade,

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Brussels to sign strategic agreements with the European Union.Before leaving, the minister told the media at the Foreign Office that the agreements in the fields of trade, investment and energy had been finalized and would be signed on June 25 during a meeting with Federica Mogherini, the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy.

He commented on the long history Pakistan had with the EU.The strategic agreements will open new avenues for two-way cooperation, said Qureshi.During his visit to Brussels, he will also meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The whole world acknowledges the sacrifices made by Pakistan to combat terrorism, said Qureshi, adding that in order to he believes maintaining security and defence cooperation with NATO is vital.

