Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Leaves For Two-day Trip To UK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:49 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for two-day trip to UK

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi departed on Tuesday for a two-day visit to the United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi departed on Tuesday for a two-day visit to the United Kingdom.The foreign minister will participate in an extraordinary meeting of the Commonwealth in the United Kingdom at the invitation of British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Speaking to the media before departing for UK Qureshi said, Pakistan will continue playing its due role in the Commonwealth."I will have the opportunity to meet my from other member states of the Commonwealth on the sidelines of the meeting," Qureshi said.

He added, he will present Pakistan's report about mandates of 2018.

