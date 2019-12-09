Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Turkey to attend Heart of Asia Conference

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday has left for Turkey on a two-day official visit to attend the Heart of Asia Conference in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday has left for Turkey on a two-day official visit to attend the Heart of Asia Conference in Istanbul.According to details, the foreign minister will inform about the Afghan peace process and the steps taken by Pakistan for stability in the region during the conference.

He will also interact with local and international media to present Pakistan's point of view on different regional and international issues.