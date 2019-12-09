UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Leaves For Turkey To Attend Heart Of Asia Conference

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:26 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Turkey to attend Heart of Asia Conference

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday has left for Turkey on a two-day official visit to attend the Heart of Asia Conference in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday has left for Turkey on a two-day official visit to attend the Heart of Asia Conference in Istanbul.According to details, the foreign minister will inform about the Afghan peace process and the steps taken by Pakistan for stability in the region during the conference.

He will also interact with local and international media to present Pakistan's point of view on different regional and international issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Turkey Visit Istanbul Media Asia

Recent Stories

40 Palestinian cars vandalized in hate crime attac ..

1 minute ago

German trade surplus swells in October

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka begin first Pakistan Test tour since 200 ..

1 minute ago

Ongoing development projects to be timely complete ..

7 minutes ago

Christmas fever grips city dwellers

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Aide Confirms Putin, Zelenskyy to Meet Aft ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.