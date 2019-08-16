Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi phones Dominican counterpart, discuss situation in occupied Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has made a telephone call to his counterpart of Dominican Republic Miguel Octavio Vargas to apprise him about the recent spate of violence and oppression unleashed by the Indian security forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said people in Occupied Kashmir are now facing shortage of food and medicines due to curfew.He said the voices of Kashmiri people are being suppressed through restrictions on media.Foreign Minister of Dominican Republic said we are observing the situation in Kashmir and assured his full support in this regard.