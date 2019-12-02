Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaches Sri Lanka on two-day official visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit.Upon his arrival in Colombo, he was received by Ambassador P Selvaraj, Additional Secretary Bilateral Affairs (East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sri Lanka, Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka in a tweet said

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit.Upon his arrival in Colombo, he was received by Ambassador P Selvaraj, Additional Secretary Bilateral Affairs (East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sri Lanka, Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka in a tweet said.Shah Mahmood Qureshi will call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (Monday) and felicitate the new Sri Lankan leadership.The foreign minister will have separate meetings with his newly-appointed Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The two sides will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues.It may be added that Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy close, cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding.

The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.High-level visits are a regular feature of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.