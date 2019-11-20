UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Timely Completion Of CPEC Related Projects

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:31 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to timely completion of CPEC related projects

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th November, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to timely completion of CPEC related projects.Addressing a conference on Belt and Road Initiative in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said a CPEC Authority has been established to ensure timely implementation of corridor project.

Foreign Minister said we have now entered the second phase of CPEC which focuses on socio economic development and industrialization.Shah Mahmood Qureshi said nine industrial zones are being established to facilitate the foreign investors.

He said China has emerged as the single most effective instrument of globalization and international development cooperation.Shah Mahmood Qureshi said realignments are taking place in the region and we seek inputs from academia and the private sector to prepare our policies that suits the interests of the country.He said Hindutva approach is permeating in India.

He said Pakistan's gesture of opening the Kartarpur corridor was responded by India with the judgment on Babri Mosque. He, however, said Pakistani will fully facilitate the Sikh Yatrees to visit their sacred places.

