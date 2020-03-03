UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Reaffirms Pakistan's Support To Advancement Of Afghan-own, Led Peace Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:20 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's support to advancement of Afghan-own, led peace process

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while reaffirming Pakistan's continuous support to the advancement of Afghan-own and Afghan-led peace process after the signing of historic peace agreement between the United States and Taliban, cautioned against elements who could throw spanner in the works.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while reaffirming Pakistan's continuous support to the advancement of Afghan-own and Afghan-led peace process after the signing of historic peace agreement between the United States and Taliban, cautioned against elements who could throw spanner in the works.

During an interview with the BBC urdu, the foreign minister stressed upon taking further confidence building measures including prisoners swap after signing of the peace agreement to help improve the situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi termed the peace deal as "a first step towards the right direction".

He said the parties involved would prefer and give due consideration to the peace and reconciliation in the country, adding that they expected that the confidence building measures would not be unilateral.

To a query, he said that certain elements who had fears from the agreement could act as spoilers.

These elements did not want to see such development and wanted to use the Afghan soil against Pakistan, he added.

He said for avoiding internal conflicts and chaos in Afghanistan, the agreement was reached after learning from the past experiences.

The foreign minister said Pakistan always supported the Afghan peace and reconciliation process owned and led by Afghans themselves.

The country belonged to Afghans and they had to move ahead to decide about their future.

To another question, Qureshi maintained that for securing a permanent peace, an all inclusive- Afghan dialogue process would be effective.

The foreign minister said that they had offered huge sacrifices for securing Pakistan. To make the Pak-Afghan border secure, it was being fenced and they expected the Afghan government to take it as positive step.

The foreign minister also strongly rebuffed any interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and said Pakistan always supported the global efforts for the betterment of Afghanistan and the region.

About Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir issue, he said Indian government had committed a blunder on August 5 last year. Strong protests had exploded throughout India over such illegal steps.

He said the Indian forces had laid siege and complete lockdown in the occupied valley after enactment of the discriminatory laws in sheer violations of the basic human rights, besides putting the whole Kashmiri political leadership behind bars. Under such situation, dialogue with the neighboring country was not possible, he emphasized.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Jammu United States August Border All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Thailand ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matc ..

11 minutes ago

Rouhani Invites Putin to Astana Three Summit in Ir ..

8 minutes ago

Novosibirsk-Moscow Flight Lands in Perm Over 'Bomb ..

8 minutes ago

Famine in Yemen Averted After Massive Aid Shipment ..

12 minutes ago

Above-average temperatures likely around the World ..

8 minutes ago

Australia cuts rates to record low on virus fears

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.