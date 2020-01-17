UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi , Senator Graham Agree For Sustained Pak-US Engagement In Mutual Advantage

Fri 17th January 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in a meeting held in Washington D.C, agreed upon the fact that sustained and high-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States was in mutual advantage of the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in a meeting held in Washington D.C, agreed upon the fact that sustained and high-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States was in mutual advantage of the two countries.

FM Qureshi and Senator Graham discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation as they met at Capitol Hill late Thursday, said a Foreign Office statement issued here Friday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated Senator Graham's support for fortifying Pakistan-US strategic partnership.

He said the two sides needed to expand cooperation in trade, agriculture and investment in order to translate Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump's vision for a broad based, long-term relationship into reality.

Qureshi briefed Senator Graham on Pakistan's continuing efforts for facilitating a peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan and said Pakistan hoped for early initiation of an intra-Afghan dialogue stressing all parties to reduce violence.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed concern about the prevailing tension in the middle East and said Pakistan was actively playing its role in support of efforts for deescalstion and resolution of the issue through diplomacy for peace in the region.

Senator Lindsey Graham assured the Foreign Minister of his personal support for increasing bilateral trade and enhancing cooperation in agriculture sector. He reiterated the importance of working towards a Free Trade Agreement to realize the two leaderships' vision for more robust trade and economic engagement between the two countries, the FO statement mentioned. Senator Graham appreciated Pakistan's role in facilitating political reconciliation process in Afghanistan, the statement added.

