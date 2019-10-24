UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Urges Int'l Community To Help End Reign Of Terror In IOJ&K

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 01:00 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges int'l community to help end reign of terror in IOJ&K

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community especially the UN Security Council to work towards ending the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community especially the UN Security Council to work towards ending the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir.In his message on the UN Day, he said the World Body has played an active role in the struggle against colonialism and in promoting fundamental human rights.

Peoples right to self-determination lies at the heart of this quest.He, however, said this universal value is being trampled upon in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.He said the situation in occupied Kashmir has been further exacerbated by persistent clampdown imposed by the Indian Government after its illegal actions of 5 August.

He said resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UNSC resolutions that call for determining the will of the Kashmiri people through a free and fair plebiscite, under the UN auspices, is imperative.The Foreign Minister said Pakistan stands ready to work with the United Nations to pursue the high ideals espoused in the UN Charter.Shah Mahmood Qureshi said multilateral cooperation remains a corner stone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

He said our longstanding collaboration with the United Nations is manifested, among others, by our contribution to UN peacekeeping.He said over 200,000 of our Blue Helmets have served with distinction and honour in 46 Missions across the world.

