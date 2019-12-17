UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Urges India To Withdraw Discriminatory Citizenship Act

Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:44 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges India to withdraw discriminatory citizenship act

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged India to immediately withdraw the discriminatory citizenship act

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged India to immediately withdraw the discriminatory citizenship act.Talking to the media persons on Tuesday, he emphatically stated that Pakistan will raise its voice against this controversial act at every forum.

He said the legislation is against the minorities especially the Muslims.The foreign minister said that several organizations working for religious freedom have also expressed their reservations against the Indian legislation.Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India stands divided on the contentious legislation.

Five Indian states including Delhi government have also refused to implement the new citizenship act.He said India is faced with a constitutional crisis and the situation there is deteriorating.

The situation that we used to see in occupied Kashmir is now prevalent in entire India.

The Foreign Minister also lamented the use of force against the peaceful protestors raising voice against the legislation.

He said the way the students of Aligarh University and Jamia Millia were subjected to violence is before the world.Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the world community to react to the controversial acts by the Indian government.

He said those who resorted to silence earlier will have to break their silence now. He pointed out that several countries including the United States, Britain, Canada, Singapore and the UAE have issued travel advisories and warned their citizens not to visit India.The Foreign Minister said some organizations are demanding sanctions against the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah.Shah Mahmood Qureshi said secular and democratic image of India stands buried as the mindset of Hindutva and Hindurashtra is being imposed there.

